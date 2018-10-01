Sunil Chhetri wishes U-16 team luck ahead of their quarterfinal clash against South Korea

Sunil Chhetri wished the U-16 team luck ahead of thier clash against South Korea. (Screengrab/ chetrisunil11) Sunil Chhetri wished the U-16 team luck ahead of thier clash against South Korea. (Screengrab/ chetrisunil11)

India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri wished the U16 team luck via a video on Twitter and encouraged the young guns prior to their match against title contenders South Korea in AFC U-16 Championship. In his message, Chhetri congratulated the team and manager Bibiano Fernandes for making the country proud and added that the entire country will be rooting for them. He also expressed his pride in seeing India reach the last-8 of the competition after a long wait of 16 years.

India on Monday evening will play against South Korea to secure a place in the semi-final of the AFC U-16 Championship. India who are yet to conceed a single goal so far in the tournament, will take on the favourites South Korea who have already netted the ball 12 times. India will be without their central defender Bikash Yumnam, who has been suspended for double booking.

Speaking on the clash against South Korea, coach Bibiano was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: “We all know the gravity of the moment and what it will mean for Indian football. But at the same time, we will play without pressure and back ourselves up as underdogs. We will fight. If Korea Republic underestimate us, we shall prove them otherwise and give them a run for their money.”

