‘Couldn’t deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at Salt Lake’, Sunil Chhetri apologises to fans

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri rues missed opportunities as the hosts barely managed to draw against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday. Chhetri accepted the team’s inability to score against their neighbours in a match they were behind till the 87th minute.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to share his disappointment:

We couldn’t deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at the Salt Lake last night, and the dressing room is very disappointed about it. We couldn’t capitalise on the chances we got,but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we’ll keep attempting to. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 16, 2019

For India, Adil Khan turned out to be a saviour by scoring a goal with a brilliant header for a corner kick in the 88th minute to level things up and save India the embarrassment of losing to a side which is ranked 83 places below India.

The long ball tactic created many chances for India but they failed to capitalise on them. In the 42nd minute, the crowd was stunned to silence when a freekick conceded by Rahul Bheke followed by a judgement blunder from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu that resulted in a goal.

Head coach Igor Stimac was disappointed with the result of the match as he expected India to beat Bangladesh.

“Before the game, if you had said we’ll get a draw out of it, I would have taken it. Disappointing to have conceded from a set-piece, but India deserve credit for how they kept going. If you saw the game, India didn’t have a shot at the goal, and they saved one off the goal-line. We had some good chances, and it shows how far we have come as a team,” Stimac said in the post-match press conference.