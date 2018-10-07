Sunil Chhetri leaves everybody in splits with his witty award acceptance speech

Sunil Chhetri is India’s all-time leading scorer and figures in the top-5 globally. (PTI/File Photo)

India captain Sunil Chhetri is known for having a way with words. His video in which he requests people to go to stadiums to watch India’s matches went viral and resulted in packed stadiums whenever his team played in the InterContinental Cup earlier in the year. He showed that he can use his words to leave his audience in splits too. At a recent award ceremony given out by a fashion magazine, Chhetri was felicitated for his achievement in sports. He then delivered an acceptance speech that left the audience in splits.

Chhetri held the mic to express his gratitude after receiving the award, the footballer said, “I thought I was receiving the award for the way I dress, the way I do stuff out of the pitch, my personality, the way I look. But now that we’re all convinced, including me, that this award, like all the other awards in my life, is for sports, I’d start by thanking the coaches, the players, the physios, the staff, everyone at the Bengaluru FC and the national team because of whom I won this award and probably all the awards I’ve won before and all the awards I’m going to get.”

The footballer further thanked every citizen of the nation for their support to Indian football in the past 5-6 years. He also promised that he and his team will continue the hard work and will make sure Indian football achieve great heights.

Chhetri has played over 100 matches for India in which he has scored 65 goals. He is currently involved with Bengaluru FC in the 2018/19 edition of the Indian Super League.

