Toggle Menu
Sunil Chhetri, Ashalata Devi adjudged 2019 AIFF Player of the Yearhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/sunil-chhetri-ashalata-devi-adjudged-2019-aiff-player-of-the-year-5822875/

Sunil Chhetri, Ashalata Devi adjudged 2019 AIFF Player of the Year

In the AIFF award ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday, apart from Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi winning top honours, Sahal Abdul Samad and Dangmei Grace won their respective Emerging Footballer of the Year award.

Sunil Chhetri has scored 70 goals in a record 109 international appearances for India (Source: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Talismanic Indian captain Sunil Chhetri was Tuesday named as the AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year for a record-extending sixth time.

The 34-year-old striker, who has been in peak form in the last couple of years, has earlier won the honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Chhetri is currently the second highest international goal scorers among active players with 70 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (149). He has gone past Lionel Messi (68), who is third in the list, during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup opener against Tajikistan.

Chhetri is the most capped player of the country with 109 matches, ahead of former captain Bhaichung Bhutia (107).

“The fact that this was voted by the Hero I-League and Hero ISL coaches makes it all the more special. I am grateful to my club members, coaches, fellow players, the national team staff, and the fans for their support, love, and affection,” Chhetri said.

Advertising

On being reminded about winning the award for the sixth time, he added: “I never play for Awards. But yeah, it feels nice when your hard work gets recognised. This is an added motivation to do better.”

India midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad was named the AIFF Emerging Men’s Player of the Year.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Ace India international Ashalata Devi was named the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year 2018-19, while Dangmei Grace was adjudged the AIFF Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year 2018-19.

Best Grassroots Development Programme award will be given to Jammu and Kashmir Football Association while R Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu won the award for the best referee.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIFF recommends ISL for AFC Champions League slot, virtually gives green signal as top league
2 Durand Cup: 129th edition to kick off in August
3 African Cup of Nations: Video Assistance Referee (VAR) to be used from quarter-finals