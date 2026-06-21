Meet Sunesh ‘Sunz’ Singh – keeping New Zealand’s All Whites fit and firing

New Zealand players work out during a training session on the eve of the team's World Cup soccer match against Egypt, Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

New Zealand aren’t the most talented side at the FIFA World Cup but what they lack in flair, they try to make up in attitude, hard work and fitness. After a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Iran, the All Whites would like to beat Egypt in Vancouver before their final group game against Belgium to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive.

While the presence of midfielder Sarpreet Singh in the squad has provoked Indian curiosity, the fitness and match-readiness of the players is also in the hands of someone of Indian heritage.

Sunesh ‘Sunz’ Singh has been the team’s Athletic Performance Lead and strength and conditioning coach since 2019 and is considered one of the best in the country at what he does, combining rigorous physical conditioning with mental toughness and resilience. Born in South Africa, Singh moved to New Zealand in 2001. One of his most high-profile trainees has been former UFC middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya.