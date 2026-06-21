Meet Sunesh ‘Sunz’ Singh – keeping New Zealand’s All Whites fit and firing

New Zealand aren’t the most talented side at the FIFA World Cup but what they lack in flair, they try to make up in attitude, hard work and fitness. After a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Iran, the All Whites would like to beat Egypt in Vancouver before their final group game against Belgium to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive.
While the presence of midfielder Sarpreet Singh in the squad has provoked Indian curiosity, the fitness and match-readiness of the players is also in the hands of someone of Indian heritage.
Sunesh ‘Sunz’ Singh has been the team’s Athletic Performance Lead and strength and conditioning coach since 2019 and is considered one of the best in the country at what he does, combining rigorous physical conditioning with mental toughness and resilience. Born in South Africa, Singh moved to New Zealand in 2001. One of his most high-profile trainees has been former UFC middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya.
According to his bio on website The Cleatbeat Project, ‘through his company CS Performance Strength and Conditioning, established in 2013, Singh continues to implement his distinctive training methodologies that have helped shape champions across New Zealand’s sporting landscape.’
Armed with a degree in sports science, he also spent eight years as Head of Strength & Conditioning at Eastern Suburbs AFC.
One of the beneficiaries of Singh’s work with the All Whites has been veteran centre-back Michael Boxall. Less than two months shy of turning 38, he is one of the oldest outfield players at his World Cup and credits Singh – with whom he has been working since 2017 – to keep him going despite an injury scare.
Boxall had an adductor issue that disrupted his season with Minnesota United in Major League Soccer in the lead-up to the World Cup, and he was even wondering whether he could make the showpiece event. But he managed to overcome that setback, working in tandem with Singh, and now prepares to thwart Egyptian stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in Vancouver. Boxall is unlikely to be fazed by the challenge as he has already gone up against legends such as Ronaldinho (at the 2008 Beijing Olympics), Cristiano Ronaldo (2017 Confederations Cup) and Lionel Messi (MLS).
“We’ve just got to stay as compact as we can and just limit the space,” Boxall was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
Neither team has ever won a match at a World Cup, and should one of them accomplish that, they would not only make history but also take a big step towards making the knockouts.