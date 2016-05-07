Sunderland boost survival hopes with 3-2 win over Chelsea as Newcastle, Norwich face drop

Jermain Defoe was again the toast of Sunderland after his winner in a 3-2 victory over Chelsea. (Source: Reuters) Jermain Defoe was again the toast of Sunderland after his winner in a 3-2 victory over Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Jermain Defoe was again the toast of Sunderland on Saturday after his winner in a 3-2 victory over Chelsea lifted them out of the relegation zone, leaving Newcastle United and Norwich City on the verge of the drop.

While champions Leicester City prepared for a huge party at the King Power Stadium, where they were receiving the Premier League trophy after the late match with Everton, all eyes were on the desperate scrap for survival at the other end of the table.

And it was Sunderland’s fans who were left enjoying a party of their own at the Stadium of Light as Defoe scored his 15th league goal of the season to lead a stunning comeback victory against Chelsea who had captain John Terry sent off in added time for a second bookable offence.

With Norwich losing 1-0 at home to Manchester United and Newcastle only able to come away with a goalless draw at doomed Aston Villa, the victory means Sunderland, with two games remaining, will be safe if they beat Everton on Wednesday.

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle, who are a point behind north-east neighbours Sunderland in 18th place despite having played a game more, would then be relegated along with Norwich who are 19th and have two matches left but remain three points behind the Magpies.

United’s win at Norwich, courtesy of Juan Mata’s fifth goal against the Canaries, leaves them in fifth place, one point behind neighbours Manchester City who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot and face fellow contenders Arsenal on Sunday.

West Ham United’s push to play Champions League football in their first season in the Olympic Stadium looked bleak following their surprising 4-1 hammering by Swansea City in their final Saturday afternoon game at the Boleyn Ground.

