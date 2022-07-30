‘Sunday, the king plays’: Cristiano Ronaldo set to play in Manchester United’s friendly match against Rayo Vallecano

Breaking his silence over his future at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is going to play a friendly game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

While commenting to an Instagram post on his exclusion from the squad for the Atlético match, Ronaldo commented: “Domingo o rei joga,” – “Sunday, the king plays.”

If he does feature, it will be Ronaldo’s first match for United since the 4-0 defeat at Brighton on May 7.

United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final friendly against Rayo before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

After weeks of speculation over his future at the Old Traffod, the the 37-year-old has returned to Manchester from his self-imposed exile, eralier this week. Ronaldo has been at Carrington this week to discuss his future with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and was accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes. The duo held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag and chief executive Richard Arnold. Ronaldo’s mentor, former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, too, was present at Carrington, although it was unclear if he took part in the discussion.

United maintain that Ronaldo is not for sale, while the player reportedly wants to leave to play in the Champions League. United have been relegated to the Europa League after finishing sixth in Premire League last term.

Ronaldo has been on the lookout for a new club destination in Europe with his priority to feature in the Champions League.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to the Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 season having spent three years in Italy with Juventus. He scored 24 goals in 38 games, including six strikes from seven matches in the Champions League.

re Ronaldo’s latest comments, United hadn’t said if he would be available against Rayo.