Sunday Blockbuster: Premier League leaders Arsenal vs resurgent Manchester United

League leaders Arsenal will hope to avoid any slip ups when Manchester United come to visit the Emirates on Sunday. United, the only team to defeat Arsenal this season, will be looking to put the midweek result against Crystal Place in the rearview mirror and begin afresh. The Red Devils, who were leading 1-0 till the 90+1 minutes had to settle for a point against the Eagles when Michael Olise’s inch perfect free kick cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ 44th minute strike.

Arsenal, meanwhile, thrashed local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their last Premier League game, continuing their march towards the title. A perfectly balanced team, the Gunners have finally found the necessary synergy between their frontline and the backline, which makes them the favourites to go all the way this season. Keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding the second-least number of goals hasn’t hurt either.

United were brought down from their high of beating rivals Manchester City over the weekend by a dogged Palace, ending their winning run. Another huge blow for the side coming out of the Palace game is that midfield maestro Casemiro will be sidelined for the Arsenal clash due to the accumulation of too many yellow cards. Manager Erk Ten Hag, however, said, “Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, we have to do the same.”

In their previous encounter, man of the moment Marcus Rashford had found the net twice while summer signing Antony chipped in with one as United defeated the Gunners 3-1, with Bukayo Saka scoring Arsenal’s lone goal. Back then, United were a team bereft of any rhythm and were trying to find their feet in the Premier League. Now, Arsenal have to contend with a team which has grown in confidence with each passing game. With Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst added to United’s attacking lineup, Arsenal will need to be at their defensive best in order to curb the aerial threat.

Arsenal are a team who have not relied on any one particular player this season to score goals and that is one of the major things that is making them tick. They have the second-most number of goals scored in the league with Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Eddie Nketiah all stepping up at the right moment and contributing to the cause.

A debut to remember 💫@Antony00 opened the scoring last time out v Arsenal — who do you think will net first on Sunday? 📲#MUFC || #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2023

Except Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal have no major injury setback and according to recent reports, they are close to adding Brighton’s ace playmaker Leandro Trossard to their ranks after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk. United, meanwhile, will be looking at Jadon Sancho to ease his way back to the team after a prolonged absence.

Sunday’s game will be Arsenal’s baptism by fire as they look for revenge against the only side to have defeated them this season while the Red Devils, who suddenly find themselves in an unlikely title race, will hope to spoil the Gunners party once more. It’s going to be a mouthwatering clash, harkening back to the days of Ferguson vs Wenger, when these two teams were top dogs in their division. Will history repeat itself or will this rivalry be consigned to the forgotten pages of the past, only time will tell.

TV Timings: 10pm, Sunday, Live on: Hotstar and Star Sports Network