Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Sudeva Delhi fined Rs 60,000 for fielding ineligible player

The match had ended 2-1 in favour of Mumbai Kenkre. However, the winners have been awarded a 3-0 verdict by the disciplinary committee owing to multiple violations by Sudeva.

The case of fielding ineligible players was referred to the AIFF disciplinary committee, following which, the above decision was taken.

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Sudeva Delhi FC for fielding an ineligible player in their I-League match against Mumbai Kenkre.

“A fine of Rs. 60,000 has also been imposed on Sudeva Delhi FC by the AIFF disciplinary committee for the same. Sudeva Delhi FC violated multiple articles of the ongoing Hero I-League 2022-23 regulations, which are punishable under Article 57 of the AIFF disciplinary code, by fielding an ineligible player during the match,” the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the 76th minute of the match, Sudeva Delhi FC replaced an Asian foreign player with a non-Asian foreigner — from Ghana — and played the rest of the match with four overseas players, which did not include an Asian.

“With the forfeit, the result of the match is changed to Sudeva Delhi FC 0-3 Mumbai Kenkre FC,” it said in the statement.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:00:26 pm
