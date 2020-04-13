Mumbai City’s Subhashish Bose provides meals for daily wage labourers

Subhashish Bose has taken it upon himself to feed the homeless and jobless in his home town Subhasgram in South 24 parganas. (Twitter/IndianFootballTeam) Subhashish Bose has taken it upon himself to feed the homeless and jobless in his home town Subhasgram in South 24 parganas. (Twitter/IndianFootballTeam)

If it is CK Vineeth responding to the COVID-19 helpline in Kerala, his Indian teammate Subhashish Bose has taken it upon himself to feed the homeless and jobless in his home town Subhasgram in South 24 parganas.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a long queue could be seen every morning at Subhasgram comprising of local rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners or small time hawkers who come to collect their daily ration.

Bose, a member of the ‘Blue Tigers’ would be at the other end, happily distributing packets containing rice, pulses, potatoes, onions and other staple food items. This is his way of paying back to the society.

“The rickshaw pullers who have so many times offered me free rides to-and-fro to local matches, that local vendor and shopkeeper who had gifted me so many free packets of food after heart-warming performances — I felt I needed to pay them back,” the India left-back told PTI of his daily regime since Friday.

“It was such a satisfaction to hand over some food items to lot many known faces whom I have known in my locality over my upbringing.”

India had imposed a nationwide lockdown since March 24 to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the worst-hit were people from the lower strata of the society whose life revolve around their daily wages.

One fine morning, the 24-year-old felt restless and was awakened by the Swami Vivekananda’s soul-stirring words ‘Arise, Awake, And Stop Not Till the Goal is Reached!’

“It kept on reverberating between my ears. My conscience did not allow me to shy away — rather it kept on pushing me to give it back to the society where I have grown up.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.