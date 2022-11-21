From being cheated to living on benefits, to signing for Chelsea and playing at the World Cup: Story of Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy

We’ve seen it happen countless times. Players are promised the moon by their agents but more often than not, it all comes crashing down.

The same happened to Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and that’s why his journey to the Qatar World Cup is about resilience and never giving up on your dreams.

Born in France, his parents enrolled him in Le Havre Academy — the same academy where stars like Paul Pogba and Riyad Mahrez started their professional careers — when he was 13. He impressed them with his work, but when they overlooked him for another keeper, he was heartbroken.

Trying to prove his worth in the lower leagues of France, Mendy managed to sign a contract with AS Cherbourg. Things however didn’t go too well with there as he just played 26 games in the 3 seasons.

So in 2014 he decided to search for another club. His agent back then sold him the idea that he will be playing in England. He assured him that he has had a word with an English Club and the contract would soon be finalised. So, Mendy decided not to extend his contract with Cherbourg and wait for the call from his agent.

Unfortunately for him, the call never came. By that time, Cherbourg too moved on meaning Mendy was now unemployed. Stung by the betrayal, he had to settle with unemployment benefits offered in France.

During this time, he also got to know that was going to be a parent, news that he would want to celebrate. At this time, however, he knew that come what may, he needed to get a job.

A friend offered him a job at his cloth store, but Mendy’s love for football meant that he would rather be unemployed and work on his skills rather than take up the job.

He started training back at La Havre Academy. Soon, he was contacted by his old Ted Lavie who was an old friend of Marseille’s Goalkeeping coach of the time, Dominique Bernatowicz. Thankfully for Mendy, Marseille were looking for a reserve keeper and called him for trials.

Mendy jumped at the opportunity, impressed everyone during the trials, and soon he signed a decent contract. The only problem– he didn’t want to be a reserve goalkeeper. He took a loan move to Reims in Ligue 2 and as luck would have it, Reims first choice between the sticks was handed a red card in the opening minutes of the game. Mendy grabbed the opportunity with both hands and then there was no stopping. He led Reims to the crown of Ligue 2 and started catching the eye of scouts all over Europe

In 2019, he moved to Stade Rennes, helping them finish third in the Ligue 1. Now Rennes is also the club from Chelsea legend Petr Cech started his career.

When Chelsea were looking to replace Kepa, Cech called his old club and asked to sign Mendy. The rest, as you know, is history.

In his first season, Chelsea lifted the Champions League title with a record of conceding the least goals in the campaign.

Mendy then went on to win the UEFA Super Cup, was crowned as UEFA’s Best Goalkeeper of the Year, FIFA’s Goalkeeper of the year, and has won the AFCON Cup, AFCON’s Best Goalkeeper award and the FIFA Club World Cup.

When Senegal kick-off against the mighty attack of the Netherlands later today, all eyes will be on Mendy, especially in the absence of their talisman Sadio Mane.