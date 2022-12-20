Story behind Lionel Messi’s ‘lucky’ red ribbon that he wore during World Cup final

Four years ago, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, an Argentine journalist Rama Pantarotto handed a red ribbon to Lionel Messi when Argentina were struggling in the World Cup group stages.

“I carry her red ribbon for good luck. If you want, I can give it to you. It’s from my mum so make sure to keep it safe because you’re kind of jinxed now.” “My mum told me to give this to you,” he had told Messi.

Throwback to when a reporter gave a ribbon from his mother to Lionel Messi and he wore it in a match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LlTLz5p5d0 — Messi 🇦🇷 (@Messi30Era) February 20, 2022

After leading his team to a 2-1 victory in Saint Petersburg, the same reporter interviewed Messi and received the most beautiful surprise of his life; Messi wore the red ribbon during the match.

He showed him that he was wearing it around his left ankle after scoring against Nigeria in the final group-stage game.

It is said that the ribbon is indeed a lucky charm, for Messi, over the years has passed it on to his other teammates.

See thread:

THREAD → Story of Messi & the reporter who gave him the red ribbon. 🗣️ Reporter: “My mum loves you more than she loves me, I carry her red ribbon for good luck. If you want it, I can give it to you.” 🗣️ Leo: “Yeah sure!” 🗣️ Reporter: “It’s from my mum so please keep it safe.” pic.twitter.com/qBpFqlc4ih — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 18, 2022

During the 2018-19 season when the Brazilian was going through a tough time at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho was seen wearing the ribbon.

Paulo Dybala wore the same ribbon in 2019 and scored his first competitive goal for Argentina.

Even while not on the field, Messi was spotted wearing the ribbon.

In the thread, both Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo De Paul can also be seen wearing the ‘good-luck’ ribbon.

Advertisement

During the shootout against France, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wore it too and saved Coman’s penalty in the process.

During the victory celebrations in the dressing room, Messi was seen wearing the ribbon around his left ankle.

Footballers are known for their game rituals and in Argentina’s case, wearing a red ribbon has certainly been a confidence booster.

Advertisement

Pantarotto couldn’t have ever imagined this, not even in his wildest dreams that Lionel Messi will lift the World Cup while wearing his mother’s red ribbon.