scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Stop whining: Erik Ten Hag had said to Manchester United star after 4-0 loss against Brentford

United had lost the match 4-0, their second straight league defeat after going down to Brighton 2-1 in their previous match.

A star, whose identity was not revealed, had reportedly moaned, “it’s way too hot to play football” to which Ten Hag had replied, “stop whining”.
Listen to this article
Stop whining: Erik Ten Hag had said to Manchester United star after 4-0 loss against Brentford
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag is a no nonsense manager and he is prepared to do whatever it takes to take the Old Trafford club to the zenith of their long lost glory. Even a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave the club after failing to agree to the Dutch coach’s strategies.

Now, according to the Times, one United player came under fire from the ex-Ajax coach for complaining during the match against Brentford, which took place under hot conditions. United had lost the match 4-0, their second straight league defeat after going down to Brighton 2-1 in their previous match.

A star, whose identity was not revealed, had reportedly moaned, “it’s way too hot to play football” to which Ten Hag had replied, “stop whining”.

Back then Ten Hag had lambasted his players, saying: “I changed three, but I could have changed them all. We wanted to bring some fresh energy in the game, there was nothing specific to the ones we subbed because I don’t think it’s all to them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

“You can have a plan, but we put the plan in the bin. It’s nothing to do with tactical – the first two goals. It’s about dealing with the ball. That’s one. And two, decisions. They followed my instructions but they made bad decisions. That’s football, it’s a game of mistakes and we got punished,” he had added.

Since then United have had an upturn in form, recently defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred all getting on the scoresheet as the Red Devils sit pretty in the 5th position on the league table.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:43 IST
Next Story

Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close