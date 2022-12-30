Stop whining: Erik Ten Hag had said to Manchester United star after 4-0 loss against Brentford

Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag is a no nonsense manager and he is prepared to do whatever it takes to take the Old Trafford club to the zenith of their long lost glory. Even a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave the club after failing to agree to the Dutch coach’s strategies.

Now, according to the Times, one United player came under fire from the ex-Ajax coach for complaining during the match against Brentford, which took place under hot conditions. United had lost the match 4-0, their second straight league defeat after going down to Brighton 2-1 in their previous match.

A star, whose identity was not revealed, had reportedly moaned, “it’s way too hot to play football” to which Ten Hag had replied, “stop whining”.

Back then Ten Hag had lambasted his players, saying: “I changed three, but I could have changed them all. We wanted to bring some fresh energy in the game, there was nothing specific to the ones we subbed because I don’t think it’s all to them.”

“You can have a plan, but we put the plan in the bin. It’s nothing to do with tactical – the first two goals. It’s about dealing with the ball. That’s one. And two, decisions. They followed my instructions but they made bad decisions. That’s football, it’s a game of mistakes and we got punished,” he had added.

Since then United have had an upturn in form, recently defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred all getting on the scoresheet as the Red Devils sit pretty in the 5th position on the league table.