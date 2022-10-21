scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard's tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)

Aston Villa fired Steven Gerrard in less than two hours after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday.

The writing was on the wall for Gerrard after a dismal display that left his side in 17th place after 11 games and only out of the relegation zone on goals scored.

“Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” Aston Villa said in a statement on their website.

The Liverpool great was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool, where he played 710 matches — many as captain — and is widely regarded as one of its best players.

The 42-year-old Gerrard joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers and ended the long-time dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic.

Villa finished in 14th place last season.

As per the reports, former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as an early favourite to take over from Gerrard.

