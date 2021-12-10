scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Steven Gerrard primed for emotional Liverpool return with Aston Villa

After joining Liverpool as a nine-year-old, Steven Gerrard went on to make 710 appearances for the club, most famously captaining them to the 2005 UEFA Champions League final win over AC Milan.

Updated: December 10, 2021 7:53:34 am
Steven Gerrard is the head coach of Aston Villa. (AP)

As much as Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard may protest that his mind is focused purely on his team beating Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturda, there can be no denying the emotions his return to Anfield will stir up.

A Liverpudlian who joined the team’s youth set-up as a nine-year-old, Gerrard went on to make 710 appearances for the club, most famously captaining them to their astonishing comeback in the 2005 Champions League final win over AC Milan.

He played his final game for Liverpool at Anfield in 2015 and had a spell as a youth coach in the academy before taking on the manager’s job at Scottish club Rangers.

Gerrard’s success in winning the Scottish Premiership last season earned him the chance to take over at Villa following the dismissal of Dean Smith last month.

The 41-year-old has made a swift impact at the Midlands club, winning three of his opening four games in charge, with the only loss coming to league leaders Manchester City.

It would be no surprise if, when the Jurgen Klopp era has ended, Gerrard returns to manage Liverpool but he is smart enough to know there is little to gain from such talk now.

“I just want to go there and try to win and take what we can. For us, we’re not competing with Liverpool, in terms of the level we’re both at, at the moment, but we’ll certainly go there and give it everything we’ve got,” he said.

There will no doubt be a warm welcome from the fans in the Kop and kind words from Klopp but the German has plenty else to focus his mind as the three-horse race for the title enters the crucial Christmas season.

Liverpool are second in the table, a point behind Pep Guardiola’s City and one ahead of European champions Chelsea.

