Aston Villa player reluctant to get out of car due to COVID-19 anxiety: Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed on Wednesday how one of his players was so anxious about COVID-19 that he didn’t want to get out of his car.

Due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the club, tenth-placed Aston Villa’s home fixture against Burnley last Saturday was postponed at short notice.

“We had a situation at the weekend where one of the players was reluctant to get out of his car because he had some symptoms and he has got a young family, and you can totally understand his view in his situation,” Gerrard said in a presser.

“This is a guy who has got a young family and it is Christmas time. No one wants to get this virus. Everyone wants to protect their own families. This is our job and your priority is always going to be your family, of course it is.”

“Thankfully he was tested after and he didn’t have a situation, but that player would not have been available for me on the day, and these are the little situations that people don’t see. We’ve got a major responsibility to listen to the players and deal with every situation as it comes your way,” the 41-year-old added further.

All 20 of the top-flight managers are set to meet with the Premier League executives on Thursday to discuss changes in the light of the current COVID-19 wave.

Earlier, 10 Premier League matches were called off due to the surge in cases.

Aston Villa will host Chelsea on December 26 and travel to Leeds two days later.