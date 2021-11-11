scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

Steven Gerrard appointed as head coach of Aston Villa on three-and-a-half year deal

Steven Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday after a run of five straight defeats with Aston Villa.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 11, 2021 3:56:42 pm
Steven Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season. (Reuters)

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new head coach of Aston Villa following his departure from Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday after a run of five straight defeats.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa,” said CEO Christian Purslow.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 11: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven

X