Steven Gerrard appointed as head coach of Aston Villa on three-and-a-half year deal

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new head coach of Aston Villa following his departure from Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday after a run of five straight defeats.

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa,” said CEO Christian Purslow.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.