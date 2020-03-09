Steven Bergwijn added to growing Spurs injury list, Harry Kane resumes training

Steven Bergwijn sustained the injury against Burnley on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) Steven Bergwijn sustained the injury against Burnley on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham’s injury problems escalated Monday when winger Steven Bergwijn was ruled out with a sprained ankle. The January signing sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

❌ Harry Kane

❌ Son Heung-min

❌ Moussa Sissoko

❌ Juan Foyth

❌ Steven Bergwijn Tottenham’s injury list continues to grow. 🤕 https://t.co/g2TiXvTGab — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2020

Bergwijn will “now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Manager Jose Mourinho loses another attacking option, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min already in the treatment room.

Left-back Ben Davies is also out of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring issue. Tottenham trails 1-0. Davies has only just returned from a significant ankle injury sustained in Mourinho’s first game in charge in November.

There was better news for Tottenham, though, as Kane took to the field for a personal rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury.

Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/9b8klAmFmw — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 9, 2020

The striker has not played since New Year’s Day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season looked in doubt.

But Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery, targeting a return at the beginning of next month, and was seen taking part in sharp passing drills in the 15-minute session that was open to the media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.