Steven Bergwijn added to growing Spurs injury list, Harry Kane resumes training

Tottenham’s injury problems escalated Monday when winger Steven Bergwijn was ruled out with a sprained ankle. The January signing sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.
Bergwijn will “now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed,” Tottenham said in a statement.
Manager Jose Mourinho loses another attacking option, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min already in the treatment room.
Left-back Ben Davies is also out of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring issue. Tottenham trails 1-0. Davies has only just returned from a significant ankle injury sustained in Mourinho’s first game in charge in November.
There was better news for Tottenham, though, as Kane took to the field for a personal rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury.
The striker has not played since New Year’s Day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season looked in doubt.
But Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery, targeting a return at the beginning of next month, and was seen taking part in sharp passing drills in the 15-minute session that was open to the media.
