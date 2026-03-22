Steve Nicol slams Chelsea after 3-0 loss to Everton: ‘Boy, looking at this performance, every piece of it was awful, horrible’

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol slammed Chelsea for their 3-0 loss against Everton. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Chelsea across all competitions. Chelsea remain in sixth place in the table on 48 points from 31 games, while Everton move up to seventh with 46 points from the same number of matches and are making a big push for European football next season.
“You have to question the desire today. At no stage did they look like they were interested. There was nothing to hang your hat on. Sometimes you can leave a ground, particularly away from home, saying, ‘We went there at the wrong time, we were unlucky with that or the goalkeeper made a mistake’,” Nicol said on ESPN FC.
“But boy, looking at this performance, every piece of it was awful, horrible. And the biggest problem for me would be that my team showed no desire. They played from the first to pretty much the 90th minute just accepting what was happening. Everton looked hungry and Chelsea didn’t have the fight for it,” he added.
Beto scored his first on 33 minutes after receiving a superb pass from James Garner, who celebrated his first England call-up this week with an outstanding personal display, before firing a second just past the hour mark through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Iliman Ndiaye added a superb third with 14 minutes left to play as he curled the ball into the top corner for Everton’s biggest victory over Chelsea since 1987, and the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins at their new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.
“The responsibility and accountability is with me,” Rosenior told Sky Sports. “We set up the team a little differently today, concentrating on a 4-4-2 shape and I thought we were comfortable (before Everton scored).
“The difference in the game was in both boxes, they (Everton) were clinical and it was a wonderful finish from Ndiaye.” Rosenior was unhappy with the way his side conceded the first two goals and said it had been a worrying pattern of late. “Goals give you energy and at the moment we are gifting goals away,” he said. “We started the game edgy and then we played our way into it.