Steve Nicol slams Chelsea after 3-0 loss to Everton: ‘Boy, looking at this performance, every piece of it was awful, horrible’

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol slammed Chelsea for their 3-0 loss against Everton. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Chelsea across all competitions. Chelsea remain in sixth place in the table on ‌48 points from 31 games, while Everton move up to seventh with 46 points from the same number of matches and are making a big push for European football next season.

“You have to question the desire today. At no stage did they look like they were interested. There was nothing to hang your hat on. Sometimes you can leave a ground, particularly away from home, saying, ‘We went there at the wrong time, we were unlucky with that or the goalkeeper made a mistake’,” Nicol said on ESPN FC.