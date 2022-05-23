scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Steve McClaren, Van der Gaag appointed to Man Utd's backroom staff

By: Reuters
May 23, 2022 4:00:58 pm
Steve McClaren also previously managed Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Former England manager Steve McClaren and ex-Ajax Amsterdam assistant Mitchell van der Gaag will join Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff as assistant coaches, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ten Hag, who was named United manager last month to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, arrives at Old Trafford having led Ajax to their third consecutive Eredivisie title

McClaren coached England for 16 months from 2006 before being sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2008 European Championships.

He was assistant manager at United under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2001 and has previously managed Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

McClaren managed Eredivisie side Twente on two occasions and appointed Ten Hag as his assistant during his first stint in charge of the club.

Van der Gaag became assistant coach of Ajax under Ten Hag in 2021, replacing Christian Poulsen. Prior to that, he was in charge of the club’s reserve side.

The 50-year-old has managed Dutch sides FC Eindhoven and Excelsior Rotterdam.

United added that Van der Gaag’s appointment was subject to the provision of a Governing Body Endorsement from the FA and the granting of a UK visa.

