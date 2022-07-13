scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Sterling sends farewell message to Man City

The England forward, who played 225 Premier League games for City and scored 91 league goals since joining from Liverpool in 2015, is expected to join Chelsea.

By: Reuters |
July 13, 2022 8:33:02 pm
Sterling won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with City and also reached the Champions League final in 2021, losing to Chelsea. (File)

Raheem Sterling confirmed his departure from Manchester City in an emotional message to the club’s fans on Wednesday.

The England forward, who played 225 Premier League games for City and scored 91 league goals since joining from Liverpool in 2015, is expected to join Chelsea.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years,” Sterling said in a statement on Twitter. “To my team mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with. To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team.

“And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.”

Sterling won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with City and also reached the Champions League final in 2021, losing to Chelsea.

“What a ride it’s been. I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself,” he added.

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...

Sterling, who has one year left on his City contract, did not mention Chelsea in his statement but it has been reported that he has signed personal terms.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 13: Latest News