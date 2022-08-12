Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move

August 12, 2022 9:52:18 am
Raheem Sterling said that the racist abuse he faced from a Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge several years ago did not cross his mind before he made the decision to sign for the club from Manchester City last month.
The 27-year-old England forward said the incident, which occurred at Stamford Bridge in 2018 and saw Chelsea fan Colin Wing hit with a lifetime ban, had made him aware of his responsibilities as a leading Black player.
Mentality. 💯
More from Raheem Sterling’s presser! ⤵️
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2022
“It wasn’t something that played on my mind at all,” Sterling told reporters ahead of Chelsea’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
“I can’t let an incident from individuals change my perception of the club. I have no hatred or malice towards the individual.”
Sterling, who won four league titles with City, said it had opened the door for him to understand what his “true purpose is other than football”.
“Of course, football is my main goal and my main talent, but it’s the other thing that gives me the most joy. That’s helping people … I’ve moved away from the racial side of it and am focused more on helping and nurturing young Black people.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Chelsea, who finished third last season, beat Everton in their Premier League opener.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Raju Srivastava remains on life support, daughter says his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’ after heart attack
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends deadline to July 12; check eligibility
Urvashi Rautela calls cricketer Rishabh Pant ‘cougar hunter’, reacts to his ‘mera picha chorho behen’ comment
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza are spiralling? How do you know Covid-19 from seasonal flu?
South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon
Ghaziabad traffic police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day full dress rehearsal
Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details
Why are IIT Bombay students on a hunger strike?
Motorola Razr 2022 launched in China: Check price, specs and other details