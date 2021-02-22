Sterling heads leader Man City to 1-0 victory at Arsenal

Arsenal's goalkeeper Bernd Leno, left, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling challenge for the ball. (AP Photo)

Raheem Sterling’s goal after 80 seconds proved enough for Manchester City to clinch a 1-0 victory against Arsenal that extended the stroll to the Premier League title on Sunday.

The ease of City’s 18th successive win in all competitions was not reflected in the scoreline against an Arsenal side that offered little attacking threat.

It was Riyad Mahrez who provided the cross for Sterling to head in his 12th goal of the season.

City has turned the season around — helped by defending champion Liverpool imploding — to establish a 10-point lead over Leicester.