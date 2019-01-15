Stephen Constantine resigns as India coach after Asian Cup exit

Stephen Constantine resigned from his position of Indian football team’s head coach after the Blue Tigers suffered an exit from the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. India had to bow out of the tournament after they suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss against Bahrain at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday. Jamal Rashed’s 91st-minute penalty sent India on their way home, after a solid defensive performance from Constantine’s men.

This was Constantine’s second stint with the Indian side after having been at the helm between 2002 and 2005. He returned to the hot seat after taking over the reins for a second time in 2015, succeeding Netherlands’ Wim Koevermans. Under the tutelage of Constantine, India did make progress, especially in Fifa world rankings, when they broke into the top-100 last year.

Speaking before the encounter Constantine had said, “My interest is to get enough points to get into the next round. We will go for nothing less than a win. We need to take charge and control what we do on the pitch and not think about other results.”

However, after the result, Constantine made the announcement in the post-match press conference.

A knock-out round qualification in the Asian Cup would have been ranked as the biggest achievement in Indian football after the Golden Years (1951 to 64).

In 1984 and 2011 also, India had crashed out of the tournament in the group stage. They lost three and drew one in 1984 while losing all their three group matches in 2011.

