Stats: Bayern Munich claim treble with 100% winning record in Champions League

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League (Source: Reuters)

Bayern Munich wrapped up a historic treble by adding the UEFA Champions League trophy to their Bundesliga and DFB Cup crowns after Kingsley Coman gave the Germans a 1-0 victory over PSG in Lisbon on Sunday.

Bayern became the first team to lift the Champions League with a 100% record. The victory at the Estadio da Luz secured a second treble for the Germans, the Bundesliga and German Cup winners, and completed a remarkable first season for coach Hansi Flick. Flick took over a struggling side in November, after a 5-1 hammering by Eintracht Frankfurt led to the sacking of Niko Kovac with the club fourth in the Bundesliga.

Here is a collection of incredible stats after the German champions’ remarkable season:

– Bayern Munich have won the Champions League for a sixth time (level with Liverpool) and for the first time since 2012-13. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have been crowned champions on more occasions.

– Bayern Munich are the first team in Champions League history to win every game en route to winning the competition. They are also the first in Champions League history to win 11 games in a row in the competition.

– Bayern are now only the second team to win the European treble twice (European Cup, domestic league and domestic cup) after Barcelona.

– Bayern Munich won 25 of their 26 matches in 2020 in all competitions (one draw). They ended the season on a German club record 21-game winning streak in all competitions.

– With 43 goals all told, Bayern ended up just two goals short of Barca’s record 45-strike tally of 1999/2000, which came from 16 games compared to Bayern’s 11 this season.

– Bayern Munich became just the third side in UEFA Champions League history to hit the 500-goal mark in the competition (500 goals in total), after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

– Manuel Neuer has now kept a clean sheet in both a World Cup final and Champions League final.

– Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.

– Hans-Dieter Flick is the fourth German coach to win the title in the UCL era, after Ottmar Hitzfeld (1997, 2001), Jupp Heynckes (1998, 2013) and Jürgen Klopp (2019).

– Only Real Madrid (16) have played in more Champions League finals than Bayern (11), whose sixth European title moves them level with Liverpool as the team with the third-most wins in history – behind only AC Milan (7) and Real (13).

🔴 55 goals

🔴 10 assists

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 German Cup Phenomenal Lewandowski. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YjhA0XOtrj — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

– Robert Lewandowski ends the season as the UCL top scorer with 15 goals. He is the first UCL top scorer not from Real Madrid or Barcelona since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-2008 for Man United . He is also the first UCL top scorer from a German club)

