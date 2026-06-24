How four little-known goalkeepers became unlikely stars of the 2026 World Cup

The goals have the names. The saves have the stories.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the headlines, the Golden Boot race well and truly on. But while the superstars chase goals, little-known goalkeepers have been stealing moments of their own. Cape Verde, World Cup debutants, have their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha to thank for two draws against European champions Spain and Uruguay. Curacao, also making their first appearance, owe their 0-0 draw with Ecuador to Eloy Room. The 37-year-old entered the record books with 15 saves, the joint most at a single World Cup match. Iran’s Alireza Beirvanvand produced the save of the tournament so far. He found himself on the ground after attempting to cut off a cross from the left, but miraculously extended his left palm to deny Belgium’s Maxim de Cuyper from close range.

Vozinha, Room, Beirvanvand. Add to that list Congo’s Lionel Mpasi.

Colombia arrived for their Group K game against Congo having beaten Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opener, widely expected to test a Congolese backline making only their second World Cup appearance. They needed a win to secure their place in the Round of 32. By the end of 90 minutes, plus six of added time, they had it, just. Of Colombia’s 19 shots, nine were on target. Mpasi made eight saves. Five of those came in the first 20 minutes, the most by any goalkeeper in that period of play at a World Cup in nearly three decades.

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Colombia had 64 percent possession by the first hydration break, nine attempts on goal with five on target. By half-time they had more than double the passes. They threw everything at Congo. Mpasi did not move.

The pick of his saves was a point-blank stop to deny the rapid Luis Diaz in the second half. He also pushed out a long-range screamer from Johan Mojica at full stretch. When Colombia’s goal finally came, it needed a deflection: Daniel Munoz’s shot, after cutting in from the right, took a nick off centre-back Steve Kapuadi and wrong-footed Mpasi completely. As the match progressed, Congo’s backline found their shape, but they had to thank their goalkeeper for keeping it to just one. Even without a clean sheet, Mpasi earned respect. They needed luck to beat him.

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha saves a ball during the World Cup Group H soccer match against Spain in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha saves a ball during the World Cup Group H soccer match against Spain in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

For a country returning to the World Cup after 52 years, formerly known as Zaire, Mpasi’s performance gave them belief. Congo can still advance to the Round of 32 if they beat Uzbekistan and results go their way.

For Mpasi, the road to this World Cup, similar to his country’s, has been a long and winding one. After nearly a decade in the lower divisions of French football, he made his Ligue 1 debut in January this year for Le Havre AC. He was 31. Most keepers are established internationals by then. A product of the PSG academy who had represented France’s youth teams, he spent four years in Toulouse’s reserve side, then moved to Rodez AF in 2016, building a quiet reputation as a steady pair of hands. He came to Houston as a backup keeper with a handful of top-flight appearances behind him.

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room (1) makes a save during the World Cup Group E match between Ecuador and Curacao in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room (1) makes a save during the World Cup Group E match between Ecuador and Curacao in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Born to Congolese parents in Meaux, France, he holds dual citizenship and chose Congo.

After Congo beat Jamaica to qualify for the World Cup, he spoke about what the moment meant. “My parents are around 50 years old. They were babies, or maybe my father was eight or 10, when Zaire played in the World Cup. So many people in DRC have never seen the country at a World Cup. You could feel it, because the welcome we received from the people was historic. We saw that we had done something historic,” he told Radio France Internationale.

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Like Vozinha, who did not turn professional until he was 25 and whose mother could not get a visa to watch him play against Spain. Like Room, who was without a club in the final weeks of qualifying. Like Beirvanvand, once a shepherd, then a car washer, then a waiter at a pizza restaurant. Mpasi’s story is also one of persistence. In the shadow of Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo, the journeymen goalkeepers are writing their own story at this World Cup.