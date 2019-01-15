Srinagar to host final of Bayern Youth Cup

The final of the Srinagar leg of sixth edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup, an under-16 seven-a-side global inter-school football tournament will be held in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The tournament jointly organised by Delhi Public School (DPS), Srinagar, Adidas and Real Kashmir football club started on Jan 11. A total of 16 teams are competing against each other to reach the next level which will be held in New Delhi.

Chairman DPS Srinagar Vijay Dhar told The Indian Express on Monday that the event is aimed to promote sports in valley and with this opportunity, children to go upto the international level.

Dhar said that our doors are always open to any collaboration that aims at making the valley a better place for youth. “It is this mantra that determines every effort of ours – be it academics or any other field. It gives me such joy to see that once again we are at the forefront of a small but significant event that will make history,” he said.

On the third day of the ongoing Bayern Cup on Monday, the semi final matches were held. The first match was played between International School, Srinagar and Burn Hall School. and the second semi final was played between DPS Budgam and Sanctorum School, Sopore which was won by the latter.

Now the stage is set for a grand finale which be held on Tuesday in Srinagar.

According to the organizers, t is the first time that a tournament of this magnitude and importance has been held indoors in the state.

A statement by the organizers said, “The tournament will eventually conclude with the finals in February 2019 at Adidas, The Base in New Delhi after finalists from each leg have squared off against each other.

The national winner will be flown by Qatar airways – the travel partner to Munich. The winning team will represent ‘Team India’ in the FC Bayern Youth Cup World Finals and get to train under the professionals, in Munich in May 2019.”