Spygate: Why intern’s action could lead to 200m pound loss for Southampton

An expulsion from a game worth 200 million pounds, as punishment for an intern recording the training session of an opposition team, has rocked the English Football League and its idea of what fairness and proportionate punishment means.

The context – Southampton were set to face Middlesbrough in the Championship final – a game that guarantees a paycheck of 110 million pounds to the winner and the opportunity to play in the top of the English football pyramid, the Premier League. But on the eve of the match many believe is actually the most expensive game in football, a Southampton intern named William Hall was caught on camera taking a video of Middlesbrough’s training session.

According to EFL regulation 127, clubs are prohibited from ‘observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.’

The punishment – In an unprecedented ruling, sanctions were placed on Southampton. They would miss the Playoff final and were docked four points from the next season of the Championships. While a one-game suspension may sound just, it triggered Southampton CEO Phil Parsons to lash out against the unfairness of the ruling.

“We believe the financial consequence of yesterday’s ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club,” said Parsons. He then added, “Whereas Leeds United was fined 200,000 pounds ($267,940) for a similar ‌offence, Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than 200 million pounds and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters.

Parson’s comment on the game being worth 200 million pounds is an estimation of a team gaining promotion to the Premier League and getting relegated the next season – an act that lands the team that money based on parachute payments, broadcast revenues and sponsorships over three seasons.

The precedent – There is clearly no precedent. There are instances of teams spying on other teams. There are instances of teams receiving varying degrees of punishments over the spying. But this is clearly a first for a specific reason.

Story continues below this ad

In 2019 Leeds were fined 200,000 pounds when they were caught spying on Derby County’s training. At the time, there existed no rules in the league’s playbook over what the punishment over spying a training session could be, or whether there was merit to a punishment as well. The league rules were eventually changed and Regulation 127 came into place. But even then no punishment was added to the rules, just that it was not allowed. And now this case of spying has come about, and the ruling therefore is unique, and a first – but may not be considered fair.

The fallout – Southampton will have the opportunity to appeal the sanctions on Wednesday at the Independent Disciplinary Commission. “The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game,” said Parsons.

Southampton players on the other hand, are said to be exploring their legal options. Denied a chance at a promotion that could have seen increased bonuses, salaries and performance-related incentives, the players, according to the Guardian, could go to the Players Football Association for legal advice.