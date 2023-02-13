scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Spurs’ Rodrigo Bentancur suffers season-ending ACL injury



Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday's 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs' only goal of the defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Bentancur was forced off the field in the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 league loss to Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ only goal of the defeat.

“He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff,” Spurs said in a statement. “We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

Bentancur’s injury leaves Spurs short-staffed in midfield, with Yves Bissouma also facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 games.

They next face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, before hosting West Ham United in a league clash on Sunday.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:01 IST
