Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

Spurs boss Antonio Conte tests positive for COVID

Antonio tested positive for COVID at the weekend and has been appropriately distancing.

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 13, 2022 6:14:02 pm
Antonio Conte has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to return to the dugout for this weekend’s game, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Spurs host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday.

The Italian was on the sidelines when they won 4-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.” Antonio tested positive for COVID at the weekend and has been appropriately distancing. We expect him to be symptom free and in charge of the match on Saturday,” a club spokesperson said.

Spurs won their last four games to climb up to fourth in the standings with 57 points, three points ahead of north London rivals Arsenal who have a game in hand

