Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Sprint legend Michael Johnson praises Neeraj Chopra’s movement

4-time Olympic gold winner Michael Johnson says Neeraj Chopra is a javelin thrower with the movement of a sprinter/jumper.

Neeraj Chopra

Since winning the Olympic gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, India’s Neeraj Chopra has received praise from all quarters. It’s hard to beat praise from the gold standard of sprinting, though.

On Wednesday, legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson, winner of four Olympic gold medals, said Chopra is a “javelin thrower with the movement of a sprinter/jumper”.

Johnson, who has won 8 World Championships gold medals and also held the Olympic and World record for the 200m and 400m was amazed with a video of Chopra’s warm-up at an indoor track ahead of an event.

In the video, Chopra can be seen going through his warm-up drills with relative ease, in a seamless motion. Perhaps it’s testament to his extensive training in the US the whole of 2022.

Johnson only had words of praise, awestruck that a javelin thrower, whose focus is on strength, could have the flexibility and movement of a sprinter and jumper combined.

The 25-year-old Chopra had an unforgettable 2022 after taking silver at the World Championships in Oregon becoming only the second Indian to win a global medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003. Chopra also became the first Indian to win a Diamond League title when he clinched the win in Zurich in September.

And he will headline the World Athletic Championships which gets underway in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:23 IST
Kashmir continues to reel under freezing night temperatures

