Sprint legend Michael Johnson praises Neeraj Chopra’s movement

Since winning the Olympic gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, India’s Neeraj Chopra has received praise from all quarters. It’s hard to beat praise from the gold standard of sprinting, though.

On Wednesday, legendary American sprinter Michael Johnson, winner of four Olympic gold medals, said Chopra is a “javelin thrower with the movement of a sprinter/jumper”.

Now that I have your approval, checking the sprint calendar for the season. 🙏🏻 @MJGold 🥇 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 4, 2023

Johnson, who has won 8 World Championships gold medals and also held the Olympic and World record for the 200m and 400m was amazed with a video of Chopra’s warm-up at an indoor track ahead of an event.

He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement! Video: @beau_throws pic.twitter.com/4aCgxFfz2z — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) January 4, 2023

In the video, Chopra can be seen going through his warm-up drills with relative ease, in a seamless motion. Perhaps it’s testament to his extensive training in the US the whole of 2022.

Johnson only had words of praise, awestruck that a javelin thrower, whose focus is on strength, could have the flexibility and movement of a sprinter and jumper combined.

The 25-year-old Chopra had an unforgettable 2022 after taking silver at the World Championships in Oregon becoming only the second Indian to win a global medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003. Chopra also became the first Indian to win a Diamond League title when he clinched the win in Zurich in September.

And he will headline the World Athletic Championships which gets underway in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27.