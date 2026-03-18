Sporting Club Delhi to make JLN debut

The club formerly known as Hyderabad FC rebranded for the 25/26 season and relocated its base from Hyderabad to New Delhi. (Indian Super League)

Sporting Club Delhi is set to play its first match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) on Thursday, its new home for the Indian Super League season. Since the Delhi Dynamos stopped operating in 2019, this will be the first time a Delhi-based club will play in the capital city. The club formerly known as Hyderabad FC rebranded for the 25/26 season and relocated its base from Hyderabad to New Delhi. They face Jamshedpur FC, currently second in the table, behind leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This season, the JLN is also the home base of Punjab FC.

Sporting Club Delhi got off to a poor start, losing three games in a row before drawing 2-2 to Mumbai City. They sit 13th, or second to last in the table, only above Mohammedan SC, who are yet to get off the mark. Though things may seem bleak, head coach Tomasz Tchórz believes that the team, in reboot mode, is doing great.