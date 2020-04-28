Covid-19 impact: Spitting on football pitch could lead to yellow cards

In Frame: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: AP) In Frame: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: AP)

After questions were raised over the use of saliva in cricket, the debate has now shifted to football with the officials pondering on the matter in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

As per a report in The Telegraph, a British newspaper, a member of the FIFA’s Medical Committee has advised football leagues across the globe to ban spitting during matches in order to stop the threat of coronavirus and give players who ignore the rule a yellow card.

“This is a common practice in football and it is not very hygienic,” Michel D’Hooghe, a member of the FIFA medical committee was quoted as saying in the report.

“So when we start football again I think we should have to avoid that at maximum. The question is whether that will be possible. Perhaps they can give a yellow card. It is unhygienic and a good way to spread the virus.”

“This is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful before we start again. I am not pessimistic but I am rather skeptical at the moment,” he added.

Before football was suspended last month in England, the Premier League had already issued guidelines over the pre-match rituals, which included handshake.

Some of the Premier League clubs have resumed their training and the players have been directed to maintain social distancing rules.

