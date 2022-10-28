scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Spanish public prosecutor drops charges against Neymar, others

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine.

- Neymar of Brazil, left, fights for the ball against Kou Itakura of Japan during a friendly match at the National Stadium. (AP)

Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other accused over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, the public prosecutor told a court.

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine.

A source close to the Neymar family told Reuters that their legal representatives Baker Mckenzie would claim costs against the private prosecution for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process.

They will also reserve the right to claim for damages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 06:50:28 pm
Next Story

Can’t wait for the day to retire and go watch India-Pakistan match live: Aaron Finch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 28: Latest News