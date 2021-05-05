scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Most read

Spanish league to probe Messi’s barbecue for teammates

The Spanish league says it will investigate a gathering of Barcelona players at Lionel Messi's home.

By: AP |
May 5, 2021 9:13:37 am
Lionel MessiThe star status of the Barcelona forward, whose contract expires this summer, has been built on numerous titles and scoring records, as well as his exploits in one of soccer’s top rivalries. (FILE)

The Spanish league said Tuesday it will investigate a gathering of Barcelona players at Lionel Messi’s home.

Local authorities are also expected to check if any COVID-19 protocols were broken during the gathering on Monday.

Spanish media said Messi invited his teammates and their partners for a barbecue to help the squad bond ahead of a decisive Spanish league match next weekend.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Barcelona can move into first place on Saturday if it beats league leader Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium.

The barbecue came a day after Barcelona defeated Valencia 3-2 to stay within two points of Atletico with four rounds to go.

Local media said players could be heard chanting “campeones (champions)” from inside Messi’s house.

Barcelona did not immediately comment.

Sanctions against players and the club are possible but not likely to be severe.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 05: Latest News

x