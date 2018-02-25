Cristiano Ronaldo nets two as Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema added goals as Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. (REUTERS) Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema added goals as Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema added goals as Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema set up both Ronaldo’s opener and a quick second goal by Bale to put the result beyond doubt seconds after halftime.

Benzema used a subtle touch with the back of his heel to leave Ronaldo in position to drill the hosts’ first goal into the net in the 44th minute.

The French striker helped to double the lead less than 30 seconds into the second half after he stole possession from Alexis Ruano, catching Alaves defending a four-on-two attack. Benzema laid off for Bale to fire past goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Ronaldo got in his second goal in the 61st when he used one touch of his right boot to fire Lucas Vazquez’s pass under Pacheco.

Benzema converted a penalty in the 89th after Bale was fouled by Victor Larguardia in the area.

Alaves pair Alfonso Pedraza and Ruben Sobrino caused Madrid trouble with their attacks down the left side during a back-and-forth first half plagued by sloppy defending.

Ruano had Alaves’ best opportunity in the final seconds of the first half after Ronaldo scored, only for goalie Keylor Navas to block his effort.

Bale went close to a second goal in the 54th when he curled a long strike that grazed the top of the bar.

Ronaldo’s goals were his 27th and 28th of the season in all competitions and took his tally in La Liga to 14.

Madrid, in third place, moved to within 11 points of Barcelona before the leader hosts Girona later.

Madrid was without Sergio Ramos, serving a one-game suspension, and fellow starters Luka Modric, Marcelo and Toni Kroos due to injuries.

Although Alaves was 16th in the 20-team league, it had been playing very well under new coach Abelardo Fernandez and arrived to the match with only two losses in its previous seven matches.

