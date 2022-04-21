scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Spanish judge lifts protection for Super League clubs

By: AP |
Updated: April 21, 2022 5:19:52 pm
European Super League, UEFA, FIFA, Spain judge, sports news, indian expressA Spanish court has lifted measures that shielded the clubs that want to create a European Super League competition from being punished by UEFA and FIFA. (File)

A Spanish court has lifted measures that shielded the clubs that want to create a European Super League competition from being punished by UEFA and FIFA.

In court documents seen by The Associated Press on Thursday, a court in Madrid said it was removing the legal protection because even if the clubs are punished that would not impede them from going forward with the plan to create a breakaway competition beyond UEFA’s control.

Of the original 12 clubs that wanted to create the Super League, only Spanish teams Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian club Juventus still openly back its creation. “It has in no way been demonstrated that the threat of sanctions to the three clubs would lead to the impossibility of carrying out the project,” judge Sofía Gil wrote in her ruling.

Gil dismissed concerns presented by the clubs that punishment from soccer’s governing bodies would ruin their chances of attracting financing for the Super League. The ruling can be appealed.

Last April, a different Spanish judge had ordered FIFA and UEFA to “refrain from taking any measure or action, or from issuing any statement, which prevents or hinders, directly or indirectly, the preparation of the European Super League.”

That move came amid threats that the Super League teams would be banned from playing in the Champions League.

