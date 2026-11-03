Spanish football in mourning as Tenerife’s Jesús de Miguel dies after on-field collision

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel (30) died after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in a Spanish second-division match, the club said Tuesday.

De Miguel took a blow to his chest while rushing to get to the ball during a game on Monday. He collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during the final minutes at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. De Miguel was rushed to a hospital with the match — tied 2-2 at the time of the incident — getting suspended in the 108th minute.

Tenerife said in a statement that De Miguel died at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The club located on Spain’s Canary Islands said it was “heartbroken.”