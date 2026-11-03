Spanish football in mourning as Tenerife’s Jesús de Miguel dies after on-field collision

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel (30) died after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in a Spanish second-division match, the club said Tuesday.
De Miguel took a blow to his chest while rushing to get to the ball during a game on Monday. He collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during the final minutes at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. De Miguel was rushed to a hospital with the match — tied 2-2 at the time of the incident — getting suspended in the 108th minute.
Tenerife said in a statement that De Miguel died at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The club located on Spain’s Canary Islands said it was “heartbroken.”
“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” a statement from the club said.
“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today. The family of Jesus de Miguel is grateful for each and every expression of support received, and also requests, from the bottom of their hearts, the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times.”
De Miguel was a Madrid native and made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganés B. Since then he has played for a number of lower-division clubs in Spain before finding his way to Tenerife last year.
Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who co-owns Andorra, said: “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus.”
Andorra also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish football federation and La Liga.
“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace,” Andorra said in a statement.
Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later.
In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was playing for CSKA Moscow when he died from head injuries received in a collision during a match.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)