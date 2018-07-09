Spanish federation abandons two-legged format for Super Cup

The Super Cup has traditionally been a two-legged affair. (Source: Reuters) The Super Cup has traditionally been a two-legged affair. (Source: Reuters)

The Spanish Super Cup game between Barcelona and Sevilla will be contested over one match at a neutral venue on Aug. 12 rather than the traditional two-leg home and away format, Spain’s football federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said he hopes the game will take place in the Moroccan city of Tangier, subject to approval from soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Rubiales said it was impossible to organise a two-legged contest due to Sevilla’s participation in the Europa League qualifying rounds before the Liga season kicks off on Aug. 18.

He also revealed both clubs would be given financial compensation to account for revenue losses over not playing at their home stadium.

“Playing in Tangier fits with the requirements on health because the temperature there is ideal. There was the option of playing in Valencia or Madrid but they do not meet our requirements due to the weather conditions,” Rubiales said.

“From a financial point of view, the clubs will be given greater compensation than they asked for, over 900,000 euros ($1.1 million).”

The move is likely to anger Sevilla, however, who released a statement on their official Twitter account on Sunday declaring their opposition to playing the competition in one game.

“Sevilla have not changed their position, the Super Cup is scheduled for two games as it is stated in the calendar and that’s how Sevilla want it to be played. The club has not accepted any other proposal,” said the statement.

Barcelona were not immediately available for comment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App