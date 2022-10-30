scorecardresearch
Spain’s Alvaro Morata suffers swollen ankle before World Cup

Atletico Madrid said Alvaro Morata suffered a swollen ankle in Saturday’s 3-2 LaLiga defeat at Cadiz, leaving the Spain striker just three weeks to recover before the World Cup in Qatar.

Morata is Spain’s main striker and has scored 27 goals in 57 appearances for the 2010 world champions. “Alvaro Morata is suffering from soft tissue oedema in his ankle, according to medical tests he underwent on Sunday morning,” Atletico said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Spanish international striker was substituted after just 10 minutes in Saturday’s game in Cadiz and the evolution of his discomfort will condition his return to the squad.”

Spain, who are in Group E at the World Cup with Germany, Costa Rica and Japan, have yet to announce their final squad for the tournament. They begin their group campaign on Nov. 23 against Costa Rica.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 07:10:42 pm
