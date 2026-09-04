Spanish World Cup winner Marcos Llorente retires from international football

Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Marcos Llorente has retired from international football just six weeks after the final. He made 27 senior appearances for the Spanish team.

In a farewell letter, the Atlético Madrid player said it was, “a personal decision, one I’ve thought through very carefully and, above all, one that comes from the heart.” He also clarified that the outcome of the tournament would not have made a difference on his choice, saying, “regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision.”