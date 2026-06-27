Spain vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ESP take on URU in must-win clash at Guadalajara

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match Live Score: ESP take on URU in must-win match. (AP)

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match Live Score: Current Group H leaders Spain will look to finish on top as they take on second placed Uruguay at Guadalajara in one of 2026 World Cup’s tightest groups so far. All four teams have a chance to progress with Spain at 4 points, Uruguay at 2, Cape Verde at 2 and Saudi Arabia at 1.

For Spain to qualify comfortably, they need an outright win vs Uruguay which will take them to 7 and cement them as group leaders. In case they lose to Uruguay and Cape Verde somehow upset Saudi Arabia, the minnows would leap past Spain and go to 5 points with Uruguay also at 5 points. Spain at 4 points will then hope to qualify as one of the eight best 3rd place teams.

Story continues below this ad If Uruguay and Spain draw, the former will reach 3 points while the latter will reach 5 which will secure Spain’s path to the next round. So even if Cape Verde defeat Saudi Arabia, the minnows will also reach 5 points and qualify along with Spain. Uruguay, at 3 points will then have to wait to see if they can qualify as one of the best 3rd placed team. FOLLOW SPAIN VS URUGUAY FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES Live Updates Jun 27, 2026 03:26 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup clash between Spain and Uruguay at Guadalajara. Spain lead their group, but it's a tentative edge at best. A loss today can bring them third in the group if the other result goes against him. FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia can still qualify for Round of 32 on final match day. (AP Photo) World Cup 2026 Group H: Can Spain be knocked out? Points Table, qualification scenarios Entering the last two days of group-stage action, Group H has retained one of the most thrilling scenarios for knockout qualification ahead of the third-round matches. While qualification has been largely straightforward elsewhere in the expanded 12-group, 48-team format this edition, the Round of 32 spots from Group H are still fairly open for all four teams, involving two former champions, an unlikely first-timer and an underdog with giant-killing capabilities. (READ MORE)

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