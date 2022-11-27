FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live Updates: ESP 0-0 GER in combative early phase of the game

ESP vs GER: Welcome, the lineups are out for the biggie!

When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.

Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama. Here are the two lineups:

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller