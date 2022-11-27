scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live Updates: ESP 0-0 GER in combative early phase of the game

Spain vs Germany Group E Match Live Score Updates: ESP face GER at AL Bayt Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 28, 2022 12:37:04 am
World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Match Live Updates: Germany are on the brink of facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit when they take on Spain on Sunday after their shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener. The four-time champions suffered their earliest tournament exit in more than 80 years in 2018 when they crashed out in the first round and now face a similar scenario in Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Croatia thrashed Canada 4-1 to rise to the top of Group F with four points in two matches and a better goal difference than Morocco, who beat Belgium 2-0 to produce one of the upsets of the tournament in the second match of day eight. The first match saw Costa Rica gain their first points in Group E with a 1-0 win over Japan.

Lineups: Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres; Germany (4-2-3-1):Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller

Live Blog

00:35 (IST)28 Nov 2022
5': Combative opening phase

Spain dominant in possession in the early stages of the game. Germany, in typical fashion, are pressing high up the pitch trying to catch them out as they build up from the back.

Spain's own press - Carvajal latching on to the isolate Raum in defence - led to an early half chance.

ESP 0-0 GER

00:30 (IST)28 Nov 2022
KICK OFF

A fascinating tactical battle between two European powerhouses.

Luis Enrqiue's slow-passing tiki-taka meets Hansi Flick's vertical, counterpressing system. Two managers that have earned their stripes at the most elite level of club football. 

A test of Spain's ability to contend for this World Cup, a crucial match for Germany's survival in the tournament. 

A big 90 minutes await.

00:23 (IST)28 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: Carvajal in for Azpilicueta

Luis Enrique has made only one change, at right back.

Azpilicueta's pace may not be enough to deal with Germany's overloads on the flanks, as well as Musiala's runs in behind the defence when the space opens up. Enrique shores it up with the experience of Carvajal playing in a traditional back four.

00:16 (IST)28 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: Flick's midfield three

Two changes for Germany from their lineup against Japan: Thilo Kehrer replaces Nico Schlotterbeck; forward Kai Havertz out and midfielder Leon Goretzka in.

There was talk amongst the German press over what role Joshua Kimmich will play. Usually a central midfielder, fans urged Flick to push him to right back to be able to have more of a threat in attacking areas, and also tuck in to create a three man midfield to go up against Spain's.

While Flick was not keen on the former, the introduction of Goretzka shows his concern to be able to compete with Spain in thmiddle of the park. 

00:14 (IST)28 Nov 2022
An emotional moment for Hakimi

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was emotional after Morocco's big upset over Belgium.

00:04 (IST)28 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: One of the matches of the group stages

On paper, this was definitely the most high-profile group stage match lf the World Cup this year. Given what's on line for Germany, the heightened jeopardy makes it an even more intriguing contest. 

Spain's players boast of technical ability, their passing through the spaces in tight areas becoming a major asset. Germany press high and use width to their advantage, and their players have the edge when it come to physicality.

A mouthwatering prospect for football fans awaits.

00:02 (IST)28 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: Tactical lineups

One change for Spain: Dani Carvajal in, Cesar Azpilicueta out in defence.

Two for Germany: Thilo Kehrer replaces Nico Schlotterbeck; forward Kai Havertz out and midfielder Leon Goretzka in.

Screengrab: FIFA

23:55 (IST)27 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: Stat alert ft. German captain!
23:54 (IST)27 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: The clash of contrasts

Both managers sit in their nation’s hotseat after prolific success in club football – the last two teams to win the European treble were Flick’s Bayern Munich in 2020, and Luis Enrique’s Barcelona in 2016. Having cut their cloth at the most elite level of football, both managers have tried to instil club-like tactics into their teams.Enrique, in the job a few years longer, has seen more success with his variation, a subtle twist on the classic Spanish tiki-taka. Enrique follows the mould – a strong emphasis on being proactive rather than reactive, holding possession for long periods of time and attempting to break down defences through intricate passing patterns. [Read more]

23:52 (IST)27 Nov 2022
ESP vs GER: Welcome, the lineups are out for the biggie!

When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.

Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama. Here are the two lineups: 

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller

Spain vs Germany: Clash of contrasts promises to be the game of the group stage

Both managers sit in their nation’s hotseat after prolific success in club football – the last two teams to win the European treble were Flick’s Bayern Munich in 2020, and Luis Enrique’s Barcelona in 2016. Having cut their cloth at the most elite level of football, both managers have tried to instil club-like tactics into their teams.

Enrique, in the job a few years longer, has seen more success with his variation, a subtle twist on the classic Spanish tiki-taka. Enrique follows the mould – a strong emphasis on being proactive rather than reactive, holding possession for long periods of time and attempting to break down defences through intricate passing patterns.

But in emphasising space in central areas, rather than relying on width for chance creation, he has prioritised technical ability in his playing squad more than anything else.

Much of the plaudits are grabbed by Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi, the impulse to compare them to Xavi and Iniesta is evident, but both are stylistically different – better at pressing higher, less helpful defensively, yet equally helpful in breaking down opposition defences. (READ MORE)

