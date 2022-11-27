FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live Updates: ESP 0-0 GER in combative early phase of the game

World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Match Live Updates: Germany are on the brink of facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit when they take on Spain on Sunday after their shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener. The four-time champions suffered their earliest tournament exit in more than 80 years in 2018 when they crashed out in the first round and now face a similar scenario in Qatar.
Earlier in the day, Croatia thrashed Canada 4-1 to rise to the top of Group F with four points in two matches and a better goal difference than Morocco, who beat Belgium 2-0 to produce one of the upsets of the tournament in the second match of day eight. The first match saw Costa Rica gain their first points in Group E with a 1-0 win over Japan.
Lineups: Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres; Germany (4-2-3-1):Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller
Spain dominant in possession in the early stages of the game. Germany, in typical fashion, are pressing high up the pitch trying to catch them out as they build up from the back.
Spain's own press - Carvajal latching on to the isolate Raum in defence - led to an early half chance.
ESP 0-0 GER
A fascinating tactical battle between two European powerhouses.
Luis Enrqiue's slow-passing tiki-taka meets Hansi Flick's vertical, counterpressing system. Two managers that have earned their stripes at the most elite level of club football.
A test of Spain's ability to contend for this World Cup, a crucial match for Germany's survival in the tournament.
A big 90 minutes await.
Luis Enrique has made only one change, at right back.
Azpilicueta's pace may not be enough to deal with Germany's overloads on the flanks, as well as Musiala's runs in behind the defence when the space opens up. Enrique shores it up with the experience of Carvajal playing in a traditional back four.
Two changes for Germany from their lineup against Japan: Thilo Kehrer replaces Nico Schlotterbeck; forward Kai Havertz out and midfielder Leon Goretzka in.
There was talk amongst the German press over what role Joshua Kimmich will play. Usually a central midfielder, fans urged Flick to push him to right back to be able to have more of a threat in attacking areas, and also tuck in to create a three man midfield to go up against Spain's.
While Flick was not keen on the former, the introduction of Goretzka shows his concern to be able to compete with Spain in thmiddle of the park.
The Paris Saint-Germain defender was emotional after Morocco's big upset over Belgium.
On paper, this was definitely the most high-profile group stage match lf the World Cup this year. Given what's on line for Germany, the heightened jeopardy makes it an even more intriguing contest.
Spain's players boast of technical ability, their passing through the spaces in tight areas becoming a major asset. Germany press high and use width to their advantage, and their players have the edge when it come to physicality.
A mouthwatering prospect for football fans awaits.
Both managers sit in their nation’s hotseat after prolific success in club football – the last two teams to win the European treble were Flick’s Bayern Munich in 2020, and Luis Enrique’s Barcelona in 2016. Having cut their cloth at the most elite level of football, both managers have tried to instil club-like tactics into their teams.Enrique, in the job a few years longer, has seen more success with his variation, a subtle twist on the classic Spanish tiki-taka. Enrique follows the mould – a strong emphasis on being proactive rather than reactive, holding possession for long periods of time and attempting to break down defences through intricate passing patterns. [Read more]
When the draw for the FIFA World Cup was confirmed in April, even a total football novice could put their finger on this fixture to be the match of the group stages.
Add to that what’s on the line. Coach Hansi Flick described the game as Germany’s “first final” of this tournament, knowing another defeat, following their shock 1-2 loss to Japan on Wednesday, would more or less guarantee their elimination at the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup for the very first time. One way or another, this promises to be an unmissable spectacle of football drama. Here are the two lineups:
Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Alba, Laporte, Rodri, Carvajal; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Olmo, Asensio, Torres
Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Sule; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Musiala, Goretzka, Gnabry; Muller