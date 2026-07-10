Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Live Updates: Spain eye Belgium scalp

Spain take on Belgium in a clash of European giants in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup on Friday night. Spain hasn’t lost and hasn’t even conceded a single goal at this year’s World Cup. La Roja is unbeaten in 36 straight competitive matches since March 2023.

Spain vs Belgium Football Live Score

Score ESP 2-0 BEL Half Game yet to start Current Minute Game yet to start Spain Goals 0 Belgium Goals 0 Venue SoFI Stadium, Los Angeles Big moment of game —

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This lofty standard of play clearly doesn’t scare Belgium, which is on a surging trajectory of its own heading into the teams’ World Cup quarter-final. While Spain has been Europe’s most consistent winner for the past 3 1/2 years, Belgium has played its way into position for what could be the final chance for its golden generation to do something spectacular together.

The tantalizing clash at SoFi Stadium matches a pre-tournament favorite and the reigning European champions against Belgium, which has never quite reached its full potential despite the big-money stars across its roster. The winner faces France in the Dallas area on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Scroll down for live updates from the Spain vs Belgium game

Live Updates Jul 10, 2026 09:52 PM IST Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026: On Spain's strengths Spain's defense has been impenetrable, with Rodri orchestrating the effort superbly from midfield. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has only had to make six saves in five World Cup matches, yet Belgium has enough offensive talent to make any goalkeeper work — including Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, veteran striker Lukaku, playmaker Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere, who had two goals against the Americans. Lukaku likened the feeling of this match to the Red Devils' meeting with Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals eight years ago in Russia — a game his team won 2-1 in stunning fashion. “Tomorrow we need to play the perfect game if we want to proceed,” said Lukaku, Belgium's career goals leader. “Spain is an excellent team. They’ve been playing the same type of football since 2008. They're well prepared, but we have certain assets that can make life difficult for them. We love the challenge.” Jul 10, 2026 09:39 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to pour live coverage of the Spain vs Belgium game from the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The winner of today's clash runs into last edition's finalists France.