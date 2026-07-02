Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match LIVE Updates: Can ESP overturn recent dismal knockout round form vs AUT?

Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: ESP take on AUT in Los Angeles. (AP)

Spain vs Austria World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: 2010 world champions Spain will be facing Austria in their Round of 32 encounter at the Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday night. Spain topped their group with 7 points while Austria finished second in their group with 4 points.

On paper, it looks like a mismatch with the Spanish juggernaut considered heavy favourites to qualify for the Round of 16 after dispatching the Austrians fairly easily. But this World Cup has thrown up its fair share of surprises and Spain will be wary of their group stage result against Cape Verde who were the only team to nick points off them.

Story continues below this ad Austria, meanwhile, will be looking to build on the momentum they gained after a last minute strike enabled them to draw 3-3 with Algeria and ensured that their World Cup adventure continued. While they will have their hands full with Lamine Yamal and Co, they also have the likes of Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer to take the game to Spain. FOLLOW SPAIN VS AUSTRIA FIFA WORLD CUP RO32 MATCH LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES BELOW Live Updates Jul 2, 2026 09:47 PM IST Spain vs Austria World Cup LIVE: AUT's journey to RO32 Austria 3-1 Jordan Austria 0-2 Argentina Austria 3-3 Algeria Jul 2, 2026 09:44 PM IST ESP vs AUT World Cup LIVE: Spain's journey to RO32 Spain 0-0 Cape Verde Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia Spain 1-0 Uruguay Jul 2, 2026 09:37 PM IST Spain vs Austria World Cup LIVE: Head to head Matches: 16 Spain wins: 9 Austria wins: 4 Draws: 3 Jul 2, 2026 09:32 PM IST ESP vs AUT World cup LIVE: Predicted lineups Spain: Simon, Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Merino, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Baena Austria: A. Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene, X. Schlager, Seiwald, Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer, Arnautovic Jul 2, 2026 09:28 PM IST Spain vs Austria World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome After what feels like ages, 2010 world champions Spain will finally take the field for the RO32 encounter vs Austria on Thursday night. With the clash heavily favouring Spain on paper, recent history is not on their side. The La Roja haven't had the best of lucks when it comes to the knockout rounds since the 2010 edition and with an Austria side, bubbling with confidence after their great 3-3 escape vs Algeria, they are perfectly capable of giving Spain a run for their money. Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Spain bounce back; ride Lamine Yamal magic to thrash Saudi Arabia There is little that could have jolted the Goliath-esque Spain more strongly than being kept at bay by Cape Verde’s veritable David. Coach Luis de la Fuente said as much before the World Cup favourites’ meeting with Saudi Arabia. “The team is stung and sometimes criticism is motivating. The players do read things, they’re angry, and for sure tomorrow, the game will be very different.” Six nights after failing to break through Cape Verde’s resistance at the same Atlanta Stadium, La Roja made amends in style. Lamine Yamal’s maiden World Cup start sparked a ruthless 4-0 hammering of their Asian opponents.

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