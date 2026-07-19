Check out Spain vs Argentina’s history before FIFA World Cup final

The World Cup is set for a grandstand finish, with the title clash now down to the final two: defending champions Argentina and reigning European champions Spain. The two giants are set for a mouth-watering showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Spain are looking to achieve World Cup glory for the second time in their history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010. On the other side, Argentina are just one win away from defending their crown, as they look to become the first team in 64 years – since Brazil in 1962 – to win successive World Cups.

All eyes will be on Catalonia’s past and future, as Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi and Spain’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal are set to meet on the grandest stage of them all. It will be a moment when life comes full circle, nearly 19 years after a photo shoot for FC Barcelona and UNICEF in 2007, where Messi helped the five-month-old Yamal with a bath in a little blue plastic tub.