Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, and Where to Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Date, Time, Live Streaming: The Indian Express provides all info on where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 from New Jersey on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJul 19, 2026 05:23 PM IST
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between defending champion Argentina and Spain in New Jersey. (AP)The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between defending champion Argentina and Spain in New Jersey. (AP)
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FIFA World Cup Final 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for an engrossing finale, with the title clash now down to the final two: defending champions Argentina and reigning European champions Spain.

Spain are looking to achieve World Cup glory for the second time in their history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010. Meanwhile, an Argentina win would make them the first team in 64 years, since Brazil in 1962, to win back-to-back World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live streaming details:

When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The FIFA World Cup Final 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final live stream?

The FIFA World Cup Final 2026 will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup Final Live TV broadcast?

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The match will be available on channels Unite8 Sports and Unite8 Sports HD across cable and DTH platforms.

Spain’s Road to the Final

Group Stage

  • vs Cape Verde – 0-0
  • vs Saudi Arabia – 4-0
  • vs Uruguay – 1-0

Knockout Stage

  • Round of 32 vs Austria – 3-0
  • Round of 16 vs Portugal – 1-0
  • Quarterfinal vs Belgium – 2-1
  • Semifinal vs France – 2-0

Argentina’s Road to the Final

Group Stage

  • vs Algeria – 3-0
  • vs Austria – 2-0
  • vs Jordan – 3-1

Knockout Stage

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  • Round of 32 vs Cape Verde – 3-2 (AET)
  • Round of 16 vs Egypt – 3-2
  • Quarterfinal vs Switzerland – 3-1 (AET)
  • Semifinal vs England – 2-1

What to look out for in the final?

This will mark just the second FIFA World Cup encounter between Spain and Argentina. Their only previous meeting came during the 1966 group stage, where Argentina defeated Spain 2-1 thanks to Luis Artime’s brace. Argentina’s run lasted till the quarter finals, while Spain didn’t make it past the group stages.

All eyes will be on Catalonia’s past and future as Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi and Spain’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal are set to meet on the grandest stage of them all, when life comes full circle after 19 years, winding back to a photo shoot for FC Barcelona and UNICEF in 2007 where Messi helped the 5-month-old baby Yamal with a bath in a little blue plastic tub.

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