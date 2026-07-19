Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, and Where to Watch

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for an engrossing finale, with the title clash now down to the final two: defending champions Argentina and reigning European champions Spain.
Spain are looking to achieve World Cup glory for the second time in their history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010. Meanwhile, an Argentina win would make them the first team in 64 years, since Brazil in 1962, to win back-to-back World Cups.
When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?
The FIFA World Cup Final 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final live stream?
The FIFA World Cup Final 2026 will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 app and website in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup Final Live TV broadcast?
The match will be available on channels Unite8 Sports and Unite8 Sports HD across cable and DTH platforms.
Group Stage
Knockout Stage
Group Stage
Knockout Stage
This will mark just the second FIFA World Cup encounter between Spain and Argentina. Their only previous meeting came during the 1966 group stage, where Argentina defeated Spain 2-1 thanks to Luis Artime’s brace. Argentina’s run lasted till the quarter finals, while Spain didn’t make it past the group stages.
All eyes will be on Catalonia’s past and future as Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi and Spain’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal are set to meet on the grandest stage of them all, when life comes full circle after 19 years, winding back to a photo shoot for FC Barcelona and UNICEF in 2007 where Messi helped the 5-month-old baby Yamal with a bath in a little blue plastic tub.