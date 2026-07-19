Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, and Where to Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between defending champion Argentina and Spain in New Jersey. (AP)

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for an engrossing finale, with the title clash now down to the final two: defending champions Argentina and reigning European champions Spain.

Spain are looking to achieve World Cup glory for the second time in their history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010. Meanwhile, an Argentina win would make them the first team in 64 years, since Brazil in 1962, to win back-to-back World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live streaming details:

When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

The FIFA World Cup Final 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.