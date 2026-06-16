‘They don’t get past midfield’: Spain’s Rodri’s veiled dig at Cape Verde tactics

Spain captain and midfielder Rodri took a veiled dig at World cup debutants Cape Verde who held the 2010 world champions to a 0-0 draw in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener on Monday. Cape Verde employed a low block which Spain found very hard to penetrate through, with the two teams eventually sharing the spoils.
“It wasn’t meant to be. There’s little to complain about,” he said. “We knew it was a game that required patience. They sat back and they dropped back very quickly. We couldn’t put it in. We created chances but couldn’t finish. The positive thing is that they barely created anything against us. We need to improve our finishing. That’s how they play. They don’t get past midfield. It’s a matter of improving our finishing,” Rodri said to La 1 after the match.
European champion Spain is one of the favorites to win the tournament and was -1200 to beat Cape Verde. But it could not find a way past a 40-year-old goalkeeper and a stubborn defense that had an answer to everything Spain’s superstars threw at them.
Not even sensational teenager Lamine Yamal, who came in off the bench in the second half, could turn a game that ended with wild and emotional celebrations inside the stadium. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha broke down in tears after the final whistle following his impressive performance to keep Spain at bay.
He was the player of the match, pulling off a string of saves at the end of the first half to deny Ferran Torres, Pedri and Aymeric Laporte.
The closest Spain came to finding a breakthrough was when Torres struck the bar shortly before halftime. Spain could have been the victim of an even bigger upset when Diney Borges had a late chance to score, but saw his header saved by Spain keeper Unai Simon.
Spain play Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Cape Verde face Uruguay.