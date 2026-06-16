‘They don’t get past midfield’: Spain’s Rodri’s veiled dig at Cape Verde tactics

Spain captain and midfielder Rodri took a veiled dig at World cup debutants Cape Verde who held the 2010 world champions to a 0-0 draw in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener on Monday. Cape Verde employed a low block which Spain found very hard to penetrate through, with the two teams eventually sharing the spoils.

“It wasn’t meant to be. There’s little to complain about,” he said. “We knew it was a game that required patience. They sat back and they dropped back very quickly. We couldn’t put it in. We created chances but couldn’t finish. The positive thing is that they barely created anything against us. We need to improve our finishing. That’s how they play. They don’t get past midfield. It’s a matter of improving our finishing,” Rodri said to La 1 after the match.