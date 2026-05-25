No Real Madrid players in Spain squad for 2026 World Cup

As many as eight Barcelona players are in the Spanish squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but there will be no representation of 15-time European champions Real Madrid. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente named a 26-man squad for the tournament and for the first time, a Spanish squad devoid of Real Madrid players will turn up at the World Cup. De la Fuente himself played down the absence, stating that he doesn’t care which club players play for as long as they fit into his plans for the national squad.
“I’m the manager and I don’t look at where the players come from. They’re national team players; I don’t look at one club or another. I don’t have the same local bias that a fan might have. All I want is for these players to feel proud to represent the national team,” De la Fuente told reporters. Defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were among the Real Madrid names to miss out, leaving Barcelona to provide the spine of a team chasing Spain’s second World Cup title after their 2010 triumph in South Africa.
Barcelona’s contingent includes Joan Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. Seven of the rest of the players play in teams based in England’s Premier League.
“Excitement is the key word. Passion,” De la Fuente said. “The reaction of people all over Spain – adults and children alike – is that they are fully behind the national team. It is an honour for me to represent the national team.”
Three members of the squad – goalkeeper David Raya and midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino – play for Arsenal, who are celebrating their first league title truimph in 22 years. Manchester City’s Rodri, meawhile, gives the Spanish squad a commanding presence in midfield. Rodri was an integral part of the Spanish squad that won the 2024 Euros.
Two of Spain’s star forwards – Yamal and Nico Williams, are both nursing hamstring issues. De la Fuente said that La Roja are relaxed about their status. “We’re very relaxed. Barring any setbacks, we’ll have everyone available from the very first match. We’re in close contact with the clubs’ medical teams,” he said.
“We’ll call on them when we deem it appropriate. I’d like to reiterate that we’ll have everyone in top form and we’ll be able to enjoy watching them in the tournament.”
Coming into the tournament as the reigning European champions, Spain will be keen to win the World Cup for the second time and the first time since 2010. Their previous victory came during a run of three consecutive major title triumphs at the 2008 Euros, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euros, with a team widely rated among the greatest international sides of all time.
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)
Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)
Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid)
Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Borja Iglesias (Celta) (Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Christian Radnedge)