No Real Madrid players in Spain squad for 2026 World Cup

Barcelona's contingent includes Joan Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. Seven of the rest of the players play in teams based in England's Premier League. (AP Photo)

As many as eight Barcelona players are in the Spanish squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but there will be no representation of 15-time European champions Real Madrid. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente named a 26-man squad for the tournament and for the first time, a Spanish squad devoid of Real Madrid players will turn up at the World Cup. De la Fuente himself played down the absence, stating that he doesn’t care which club players play for as long as they fit into his plans for the national squad.

“I’m the manager and I don’t look at where the players come from. They’re national team players; I don’t look at one club or another. I don’t have the same local bias that a fan might have. All I want is for these players to feel proud to represent the national team,” De la Fuente told reporters. Defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were among the Real Madrid names to miss out, leaving Barcelona to provide the spine of a team chasing Spain’s second World Cup title after their 2010 triumph in South Africa.