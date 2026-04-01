Spain FA, coach condemn Islamophobic chants during pre-FIFA World Cup friendly against Egypt

The Spanish Football Association and head coach Luis de la Fuente condemned alleged anti-muslim chants made at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona during Spain’s 0-0 draw against Egypt on Wednesday. Fans were repeatedly warned to not make xenophobic remarks and songs and a message was displayed at half-time which was also read out by the stadium announcer.

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According to ESPN, the message was then repeated once again in the early stages of the second half and was met with jeers.

“We remind you the legislation to prevent violence in sport forbids and punishes the active participation in violent, xenophobic, homophobic or racist acts,” was the message displayed on the stadium, according to the New York Times.